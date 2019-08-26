WATCH: Ky. police officer saves baby with CPR

A body camera caught the moments an officer saved a 19-month-old child on Wednesday by performing CPR.

Scottsville Police Department performs CPR on a 19-year-old infant, saving its life. (Photo: Scottsville Police Department)

SPD responded to the home at 5:03 a.m. after being told the infant wasn't breathing.

Sgt. James Talbot performed CPR on the child immediately. Officer John Williams and Deputy Brandon Lovett, who were also on scene, said the the infant was turning blue and felt cold.

Sgt. Talbot was able to get 19-month-old Aiden breathing on his own before EMS arrived.

Aiden was taken to a hospital and went home later that evening.

The Scottsville Police Department finished their re-certification training for CPR and first aid two weeks ago.

