WATCH: 'The Lion King' full trailer is out and July can't come soon enough

(Gray News) - The new full trailer for Disney’s live action version of “The Lion King” is out - and it is majestic. The movie’s release on July 19 can’t come soon enough.

The trailer opens up with dialogue from Scar, voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor, known for his role in “12 Years a Slave.” True to the original, Scar speaks with an English accent (Ejiofor is from London).

Scar is doing his best to scare Simba - and the audience - and does a pretty good job of it.

The second half of the trailer switches over to the iconic voice of James Earl Jones, reprising his role as Mufasa. This part is full of hope, wonder, and playfulness.

However, remembering how the original animated movie turned out, you may not be able to watch this at work because tears are possible.

The cast is a who’s who of entertainment.

Simba is voiced by Grammy winner Donald Glover and Nala is voiced by multiple Grammy winner Beyonce.

Scar’s hyena henchmen will be voiced by Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre and Keegan-Michael Key.

Alfre Woodard will voice Sarabi, Mufasa’s wife, Simba’s mother and the queen of the Pride Lands.

John Oliver will voice Zazu and John Kani will voice Rafiki. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogan will voice Simba’s exile companions Timon and Pumbaa.

This live-action remake is one of many Disney is rolling out, including “Aladdin," which features Will Smith as Genie.

