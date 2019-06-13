WIU offering new engineering degrees at Moline campus

Beginning in Fall 2019, Western Illinois University will offer two new degrees, a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Both of the new degrees will be offered at the Quad City riverfront campus in Moline. The first two years of the program can also be taken at the Macomb campus.

According to a news release, the Electrical Engineering degree will concentrate on robotics, automation, autonomous vehicles (both land and air) and assisted navigation concepts. The School of Engineering continues to work with companies in transportation, water resources with the Army Corps of Engineers and other areas of civil engineering.

Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering are already available at WIU-QC campus.