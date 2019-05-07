WIU professor uses flooding in Moline to study environment

Roger Viadero is using the flood waters to learn more about the effects on the environment, as well as teach his students.

“There's no way to spin this into being in any way good, but it is an opportunity for us,” said Director of environmental studies at WIU, Viadero. “It just seemed like having one of the world's largest and most significant river systems essentially jumping over the street and coming up on our lawn seemed like a great opportunity for us to go out and learn a little bit about what's going on.”

One of his students says she was excited to get out and test the water.

“This is my first experience to see the flood so close. It's a bad thing but it really excited me,” said student Anshu Singh.

But, Viadero understands the severity of the flooding, too.

“When I pulled into the campus today I was like oh wow, that looks so much better than it did on Thursday,” he said. “Normally anyone would look at this and say what the heck is going on there that's craziness.”

He says the current speeds and debris from the river can be deceptive and dangerous - be careful.

“There's enough speed, and also enough energy in that river to do some real damage to folks,” he added. “You've got floating debris and things like that so while it kind of looks cool and what have you, you might want to go out and get a sort of feet wet kind of experience - just please be safe.”