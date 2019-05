A student who attends Western Illinois University has passed away. A spokesperson for the university confirms 20-year-old Drew Raymond of Little York, Illinois died May 5th in Peoria.

WIU says he was pursuing a bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and worked for University Technology.

"We extend our thoughts and sympathies to Drew's family and friends," said Western Illinois University President Jack Thomas.

Services are pending.