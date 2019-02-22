WLLR's annual Radiothon For St. Jude is underway, helping families devastated by childhood cancer.

This year's St. Jude Radiothon is set for Thursday and Friday, February 21st and 22nd, from 6am to 6pm both days. WLLR's Leuck & Howe in the morning, and Jim O'Hara and Bo J in the afternoon, will be asking for your donations for St. Jude.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN DONATE:

- Call 1-800-372-4999 and become a Partner in Hope

- Text the word WLLR to 626262 and click the link from St. Jude to become a Partner in Hope.

- Become a Partner in Hope and make a donation through the St. Jude Web site. CLICK HERE to donate online.