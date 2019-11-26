W.V. fire chief charged with setting fire

The Ellamore Fire Chief has been charged with setting fire to the land of another in March.

According to the criminal complaint, Jamie Pugh set fire to someone else's land on March 30.

Pugh's red Dodge Durango was seen in the area just after 2 p.m., authorities said.

A video shows he stopped and got out of his truck, according to court documents. About 16 seconds later, smoke started from the spot where he stopped.

The fire was called into 911 at 2:22 p.m., according to the complaint.

Between March 30 and Nov. 13, Pugh admitted that he had seen the homeowners' video and that was his truck in the video, according to Natural Resources Police.

Pugh at first said that he was having vehicle problems and his truck started the fire, officers said.

He later said he turned around because kids were playing by an abandoned house, which caught on fire, and he heard a loud boom.

Pugh later admitted to starting the fire with a lighter for unknown reasons.

