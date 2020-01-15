WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passes away

Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at age 75.

Johnson’s career began in the 1960s and took off in the 1980s when he started his WWE career.

He was known for his charisma and famous rivalries with wrestlers Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis.

He and long-time collaborator, Tony Atlas, together known as Soul Patrol, were the first African-Americans to become World Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983, according to WWE.

After retiring, Johnson played a big part in training his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has since become one of the biggest names in Hollywood and the wrestling world.

Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by The Rock in 2008.

