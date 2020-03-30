WWII veteran and family celebrate 99th birthday from a distance

A World War Two veteran from Preston, Iowa celebrated his 99th birthday Monday with his family from a safe distance.

Edward Trenkamp celebrates 99th birthday with family through window because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Edward Trenkamp's wife and many of his children came out to his care center, but because of COVID-19 restrictions they had to celebrate through a window.

We're celebrating my Dad's 99th birthday," Gray Trenkamp, Edward's son, said, "We can't come in, but we sure had a good time at the window."

After serving with three of his brothers in World War II, Edward returned to Iowa and married the love of his life.

"He was in Southern France and walked all the way up through France he tells us," his son, Al, said, "Must have asked mom pretty fast, because he got home in December and they were married in February."

74 years of marriage resulted in 11 children, 33 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.

"When we get together for Christmas, we rent a hall. And I can't believe they all belong to one family," Lillian, Edward's wife, said, "I guess we had a lot of help from God, and from family and friends."

While celebrating his birthday through a window was difficult, they look forward to a day when they can hug each other again.

"It's hard on us, but it's really hard on him. He misses his family. He's a very family-oriented man," his daughter Elaine said, "I can't tell you what an excellent dad he was. He is one of the best. Mom too. We were so lucky to be raised in this family."

Even after his son Al took over their family farm, Edward worked in the fields until he was 94 years old. Their goal now is to get him home one last time.

"That's our ultimate goal. Get him home one more time," Gary said.