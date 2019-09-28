WWII veteran celebrates 95th birthday

World War II veteran Robert Stroyan just turned 95 years old on Saturday, September 28. He served in the Navy for just under 10 years. Bob got to celebrate with his big family in Davenport! That includes 7 children, 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren!

"We're all here because every day is a blessing and he sacrificed a lot to be in the service for our country and I wanted him to know that people care about him and that he is special," said his daughter Sandy Stroyan.

His other daughters Debbie Andersen and Carol Stroyan joined in saying, "his sense of humor will outshine anything he's ever done, anything he's ever said. He has a memory for each one of us that's special for each one of us."

Bob says he's lived this long because he "likes to have fun" and is always surrounded by his family.

A few years ago he got to go on the honor flight with his brothers who also served in the war with him.