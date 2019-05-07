WWII veteran dies during Honor Flight trip

World War II veteran Frank Manchel, 95, died Sunday on his way back home from an Honor Flight trip during which he saw monuments honoring veterans in Washington, D.C.

Two physicians including his own son, Dr. Bruce Manchel, were unable to revive him, according to a report in The Detroit News.

“It was almost instantaneous,” said Dave Smith, founder of Honor Flight San Diego.

“[Mr. Manchel] was laughing, chatting, having a good time – and then he

collapsed.”

Chaplains prayed over the body, and it was covered with an American flag.

Dr. Manchel released the following statement regarding his father’s passing:

“Frank Manchel was so excited to go on Honor Flight.

To be with both of his sons as well as his 93-year-old brother who met him in Washington, D.C. was so special.

My father’s passing was the ending to the most amazing weekend, surrounded by his newest best friends.

We thank all of you – Honor Flight San Diego, American Airlines, San Diego International airport, friends, and supporters for your concern and for allowing the weekend to be so special for all of us to share together.

Frank passed quickly and peacefully and the compassion and respect that that was shown to our family will be treasured always.

May he rest in peace as he is now with his other beloved son Jimmy.”