Wage hikes yet another challenge for supermarket in East Moline

Illinois governor Pritzker will soon sign a bill into law to raise the minimum wage to $15 dollars by the year 2025.

Some small businesses with tight budgets are concerned they will suffer from this bill.

"It will affect take a toll because prices are going to rise and I think I'll have to employ fewer people too,” says Saul Hernandez, owner of Supermercado Monarca.

The locally owned supermarket has been in the heart of East Moline for 15 years. Hernandez says he already tries to give his employees fair wages.

"I pay my employees more than the current minimum once they've been with me for a while,” says Hernandez. “For me, it's better to offer them that extra money so that they stay, and I don't have to invest in training someone new."

The supermarket employs a small team of people. 12 workers help Hernandez run the store and operate the restaurant.

Hernandez says the incremental changes to the minimum wage won't be easy on the supermarket.

"That extra dollar to 12 employees, it will have an impact. It won't be a big one right now, but as it continues to increase to 15 dollars, I'll feel the hit. Hopefully, the economy is better too.”

Small business owners, like Hernandez, have until January 1st of next year before the minimum wage increases by a dollar. It’ll then increase one dollar every year after that until 2025.

Price competitions can be fierce for a local grocer. Hernandez says fair prices keep customers coming through the doors of his local supermarket.

"I can't compete with the big stores when it comes to certain products. It's impossible for me because they buy by the truckload and I purchase per box,” says Hernandez. “By raising the minimum wage, I’ll have to raise prices to cover that cost. Really it's the client that will suffer."

For now, Hernandez plans on keeping prices the same for as long as possible. Only time will tell him what the changes to Illinois minimum wage will mean for his small business.

"Right now I'm being told to pay higher wages to employees that might not be fully trained to earn that amount. I don't think that's fair."

