Waiter Returns $424,000 Check to Customer

A New York City pizzeria waiter returned a lost check worth nearly 424-thousand-dollars to a retired social worker who lost it.

Armando Markaj found a bank envelope while cleaning a table last Saturday at Patsy's Restaurant in East Harlem.

He says he ran outside to find the customer but she was gone.

When 79-year-old Karen Vinacour says she realized she'd lost the check, she called the restaurant to see if they found it but unknowingly called the wrong restaurant.

She was frantic because the check contained her life savings and it would take her bank three months to reissue a new check.

But five days later, with help from the daily news - the restaurant tracked down Vinacour who got her check.

