Walcott police remind residents to lock up cars after items are reported stolen

Police in Walcott are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after the department has received multiple reports of items being stolen.

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office shared the Facebook post on Monday.

"Please remember to; lock the doors to your vehicles, avoid storing any valuable items in your vehicles or unsecured garages," police said.

Additionally, police are asking that residents secure their garages and garage door openers and to lock all doors to homes to prevent any unwanted access to their property.