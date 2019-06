Walgreens is making it easier for you to safely get rid of unused drugs.

The drugstore chain says it will offer packets that customers can use to turn medications into a useless gel before throwing them in the trash at home. The packets will be available at Walgreens stores that do not already have a medication disposal kiosk, except in Iowa and Nebraska, where the chain says it has other options.

Walmart began providing DisposeRx packets last year.