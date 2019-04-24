Walgreens no longer selling tobacco products to anyone under 21

Walgreens will no longer sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

The retail giant says the new policy will go into effect September 1.

The move comes weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration criticized Walgreens for selling tobacco to more minors than any other pharmacy chain. The FDA also called for a meeting with Walgreens officials to discuss the matter.

Walgreens says the new policy should help reduce tobacco use among teens and young adults.

While the federal legal age to buy tobacco in the U.S. is 18, several states have raised it to 21.