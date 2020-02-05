Walgreens will pay $7.5 million to settle with California authorities after employing unlicensed pharmacist

Walgreens has reached a settlement with California authorities for allegedly employing an unlicensed pharmacist for more than a decade.

The pharmacy chain will pay $7.5 million to settle the consumer protection lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that Kim Thien Le worked as a pharmacist in multiple Walgreens locations in the Bay Area.

Authorities say she took part in filling more than 745,000 prescriptions, including upwards of 100,000 for controlled substances.

Le hasn’t worked for Walgreens since 2017 and was criminally charged last summer.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said Walgreens didn’t properly check her credentials after she was promoted to positions requiring a license.

The company will also have to implement a verification program.

Walgreens has responded to CNN’s request for comment.

