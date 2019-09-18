Walmart hiring 100 people for Sterling Distribution Center; starting pay at nearly $18 an hour

Walmart is looking to hire 100 people for its Sterling Distribution Center and starting pay will be at $17.85 an hour.

In a press release that was released on Wednesday, Walmart officials say they will be hosting a hiring event Thursday, Sept. 19.

The goal is to hire 100 order filler positions to support the Sterling grocery distribution center. An order filler receives customer orders and then works to prepare and package them for pick-up by the shipper or customer.

Interested applicants are invited to attend a hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 2 - 7 p.m. This will be located at 23769 Mathew Rd in Sterling.

Those attending will learn details on Walmart's supply chain network, jobs available, benefits, the application process and have an opportunity to meet one on one with the management team. Applicants can also apply for roles at this link.

You can read more from the announcement below.

"The Sterling grocery distribution center serves 146 Walmart stores and 30 Sam’s Clubs throughout the region. Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.85 per hour and can reach more than $19.60 an hour based on work area, shift and schedule. All positions are considered full time - qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day."