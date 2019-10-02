Walmart making grocery delivery service free through October

Walmart is making its grocery delivery service free now through the end of October.

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)

To take advantage of the offer, you'll have to order at least $50 worth of groceries through the Walmart website or app from participating locations.

When you check out, use the promo code "homefree," and Walmart will waive the delivery fee every time, now through the end of the month.

Trained personal shoppers will gather your order. Then, a delivery partner will drive directly to the customer's location during the one-hour delivery window they choose.

