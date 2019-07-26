Walmart mistakenly makes toddler “Happy Birthday Loser” cake

A mother in Missouri was shocked to see the birthday cake Walmart had created for her two-year-old daughter, nicknamed “Lizard.”

The baker who apparently misheard the girl’s nickname designed the cake to read “Happy Birthday Loser.”

Mother Merlin Jones, 27, was in such a rush to get home she did not check the cake before leaving the store.

“At first I was kind of taken aback and speechless,” Jones tells KWQC.

“But after the shock, I was a mess laughing.”

The family still ate the cake after taking a photo that has now gone viral showing the birthday girl looking at the “loser” cake rather sadly.