Walmart to host Baby Savings Day on Saturday

Walmart is reducing the price of many of its baby items for one day as part “Baby Savings Day.”

Expecting parents can receive samples, coupons and discounts on car seats, sippy cups, diaper bags, crib mattresses, and other common baby items from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Walmart stores in the Quad Cities Area are among those nationwide participating in the event, including both Davenport locations along with the Walmart stores in Muscatine, Iowa, and the Walmarts in Moline, Silvis, Sterling, and Galesburg in Illinois.

