Walmart will still sell guns after 2 mass shootings in 2 days

Walmart, one of the country’s top firearms sellers, says it will not stop selling guns after two mass shootings in two days.

A gunman killed 22 at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Saturday, and the following day a gunman killed nine in Dayton, Ohio.

Gun control groups have since appealed to Walmart to stop its sales of rifles and other firearms, but CBS News reports the retailer will make no such changes.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said “there is no change in any company policy" and “no retailer is immune to violence."

Walmart stopped selling handguns in 1993 and assault-style weapons in 2015 and, after a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, it raised its minimum age for gun and ammunition purchases to 21 and older, CBS News reported.