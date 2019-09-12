Walnut man dies after motorcycle crash in Whiteside County

A Walnut man has died after a motorcycle crash in Whiteside County, Illinois. The crash happened on Thursday, Sept. 12, just before 6 a.m. in rural Deer Grove.

Officials say 43-year-old Craig Freeman, of Walnut, was traveling southbound on Smith Road in rural Deer Grove when he failed to maintain control on a curve.

Officials say Freeman traveled off the roadway into a wooded area. He died at the scene.

Whiteside County deputies were assisted by Walnut Fire and Ambulance, Whiteside County Coroner and Todd's Towing.