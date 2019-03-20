Want to be a mermaid? Blackhawk College is offering lessons

If you've ever wanted to be a mermaid, now's your chance. Blackhawk college is offering classes beginning on April 6th through May 18th.

The class will include some safety lessons "because your legs are stuck together in a mermaid outfit, some rolls, swimming underwater, going through hoops, kicking your tail, splash and also to hold your breath in a safe way under water so we'll have hula hoops going all around they'll swim through that and they'll be doing all kinds of tricks and having fun," says Aquatic Director at Blackhawk College Jeannie Amyette.

She says growing up, she spent a lot of time in Florida and used to go to a mermaid show. It's been a dream of hers ever since to offer others the opportunity to be a mermaid.

The six classes cost $60 total and are for children and teens. Swimmers must be a level 4 or higher, and be able to swim at least one full length of the pool without stopping. If someone is unsure whether they are at level 4 or not they can speak to an instructor for more information. The reason one needs to be a strong swimmer is that swimming with one's legs bound together requires stamina says Amyette. Students will be able to purchase tails to either be a mermaid or shark. To sign up you can call Blackhawk College at (309)796-5601 and ask for their "Train to be a Mermaid" program at BHC Aquatics Mermaid School.