Wanted man out of Rock Island is considered "armed and dangerous"

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for your help in finding a wanted suspect.

Officials say 27-year-old Alexander T. Lucas-McCart is wanted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Cannabis With Intent to Deliver.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tells TV6 this man is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 195 pounds and 6'0.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.