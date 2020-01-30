Wapello couple accused of applying for loans with stolen social security numbers

A Wapello couple is facing multiple charges after police say they used stolen social security numbers to apply for numerous loans and credit cards and had drugs in their home.

Estanislado Jilipas Tamez, 32, and Anjela Maria Perez, 26, were arrested Wednesday on charges of identity theft and forgery.

Tamez also is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and marijuana, while Perez is charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The Wapello Police Department launched an investigation on Jan. 27 after a family member of Perez reported Tamez stole their parent’s social security numbers and was applying for loans, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tamez and Perez applied for more than 20 loans and credit cards “far exceeding” $10,000 using names and social security numbers that did not belong to them, according to the affidavit.

On Wednesday, Wapello police and Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies searched the couple’s home. Tamez was in the bathroom trying to dispose of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the affidavit.

A clear bag containing two grams of methamphetamine and two bags containing approximately 22 grams of marijuana were seized, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Officers also found documents relating to fraud, forgery, and identity theft and multiple letter and documents showing the names of the victims that where associated with bank accounts and credit cards, according to the affidavit.

Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 cash-only for Tamez and $7,500 cash-only for Perez. Both have a preliminary hearing Feb. 7.

