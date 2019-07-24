Wapello police arrest two people in connection to recent thefts

Wapello police have arrested two people in connection to a number of thefts over the past two months.

On July 24, the Wapello Police Department and the Louisa County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Pawa Trailer Park. The warrant was in reference to multiple reports of stolen flowers, landscaping items, lawn ornaments and other items stolen in May, June and July of 2019.

Police found multiple stolen items in the trailer, along with meth and marijuana paraphernalia. They arrested the residents of the trailer, 27-year-old Dakota Boyce and 26-year-old Daniel Rice on multiple charges.

Boyce has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Child Endangerment, six counts of Theft/Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Boyce is being held on $8000 bond. Boyce is currently on probation, so further charges are expected in his case.

Rice has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Child Endangerment, four counts of Theft/Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Rice is being held on $8300 bond at the Louisa County Jail.

Police also found other items that appeared to have been stolen and are asking anyone who has had items stolen in the past several months to contact the Wapello Police Department at (319) 527-4506. Police say they'll be in contact with those who have already reported stolen property.