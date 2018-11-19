Wapello teacher wins national award

Bill Dunham won second place for the "Harbor Freight Tools Teaching Excellence" award. That's a national honor that grants $50,000 to a teacher for performing above and beyond with their students. In Bill's case, those who work with him are happy he's getting money to fund a class he genuinely cares for.

"It was a lengthy process but of course it was well worth it," said Wapello School's industry technology teacher, Bill Dunham. Although Dunham was proud to win the award, it wasn't selfishly - he is excited for the opportunities it gives his students.

"It's extremely important that students understand that there's more opportunities out there than just the 4-year degree," he said. "Which I think is great - but there are vocational schools, technical schools, and other things in which they can go to work a little bit faster."

Other Wapello school workers know from experience, he just wants to help others as often as he can.

"This is something he went after personally, but he's going to be able to share it with the whole student body," said Head of Maintenance at Wapello Schools, Bill Small.

"Bill is probably one of the most caring teachers. He cares not only about what he's teaching, but also about his students," said Wapello Jr./Sr. High School art teacher, Gianna Jerot.

Jerot knows Dunham wants to reach as many kids as possible because they've worked together on art projects.

"Getting them to see that welding is more than - or could be more than - just putting pieces together to fix a trailer," said Jerot.

Dunham wants to expands student's options and open their minds to the wide variety of possibilities and paths they could go down.

"My goal of course is to have students try to learn a little bit about a lot of different things in my area so that they can decide where they might want to go with their career," Dunham said. "The fact is, there are many issues in today's world in which we're not having enough skilled trade workers."

But over all else, Dunham wants his students to use these skills to lend a helping hand.

"They'll be able to have the mindset to want to help others for the rest of their life, which is something we should all do."

The $50,000 grant is divided up. There is $15,000 of it that goes to Bill Dunham himself, and the other $35,000 goes towards the trades program at Wapello schools. Dunham says he'll use it to update the welding and wood working areas, as well as the middle school STEM program.