Wapsipinicon River flooding washes out Grand Mound road

This year’s spring flooding has caused headaches for people who live near rivers, including those near the Wapsipinicon.

Brian Everett lives on 247 St. in Grand Mound, but because of flooding, he isn’t able to get home. Flood waters washed out part of the road, forcing him and his wife to stay with their daughter in until it is repaired.

"When I left Monday, I left my wood burner going and all the fans going. I had my furnace turned up like I was going to be there. Well, I couldn't get back," Everett, who has lived at the end of the street for 28 years, said.

He's used to spring flooding, but this year is different.

"Me and the neighbors don't really care. Flood is flood. That's part of living here and stuff….we've had flooding like this every spring. But, the road's always been here. Out of all the years the road has been here. Last year when it got to 14.5 the road....the whole road washed out, but we could still walk down it," said.

He said after the flooding two years ago, Clinton County officials changed the flow of water, which he said caused the road to wash away.

"You can see the culvert tube sticking out of the water right there. But there used to be a bridge right there. And when they took that bridge out, now all the water just backs up into here. Because this is all from the river," he said.

He said this has forced the water to tear through the road because it has nowhere else to go.

"Look at the water level there and look at the water level there. They're different. And when you go to them culvert tubes, there's a giant cone just like a bathtub going down to the vortex. Well, it doesn’t move any water," Everett said.

As he waits for the flooding to go down, he just wants to be able to drive home.

"We've been stuck and it's two years where they won't do anything about it….I just wish they would maintain the road the way it was. You know, put the bridge back in there. It would alleviate all of this," he said.

TV6 spoke with the Clinton County Engineer earlier this week. He said they need to wait for the water to go down -- before they can repair the road. The county has asked FEMA for funding to make more permanent repairs, but he said it's possible it was turned down because it's mainly a road with cabins located in the flood plain.