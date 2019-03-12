Warm & Wet Mid Week In The Midwest

A major warm up is underway in the midwest as a potent late winter storm system rolls into the region. This will bring showers and storms to the QCA from tonight through Thursday as well as the warmest air we've seen since last October!

Looks for off and on showers Wednesday and strong south winds. These winds will gust close to 40 mph drawing in enough warm air for the QC to hit 60° for the first time since Halloween! It's been 131 days (132 tomorrow) since we've done that which is the 18th longest stretch on record. The average date for our first 60° high is February 26th and the last time we had it later than March 13th was in 2014 when it took us until March 21st.

We will be very warm again on Thursday, but as the storm system departs cold air will return in time for St Patrick's Day weekend with highs mainly in the low 40s.