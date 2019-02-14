Warm This Morning, But Turning Much Colder This Evening

What a way to start off Valentine's Day! We are in the 30s and 40s this morning, nearly 30° warmer than yesterday morning. This is thanks to south winds after a warm front pushed north overnight. Unfortunately this warm up will be brief. A strong cold front will arrive early this afternoon sending temps from the mid 40s at noon to the 30s this evening and the single digits by Friday morning. Wind chills will approach -20° in some areas tomorrow morning. This means it will feel like the 40s this morning and well below zero tomorrow, a nearly 60° temp drop in 24 hours! The colder air will stick around this weekend and more light snow is likely by Sunday with a few inches possible over the entire area.