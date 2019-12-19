Warm Up Underway!

The warm up had begun! Temps will still feel chilly this morning as south winds have increased. It will likely feel like the teens most of this morning. Highs today will run into the upper 30s and each day the rest of this week will be warmer. Highs by Sunday will hit the upper 40s and some areas will hit 50° by Monday. The weather pattern around here will remain quiet so regional travel should not be impacted ahead of Christmas. However, if you’re travelling to the west coast or Florida, there could be some trouble spots with rain chance in those areas. Otherwise we are dry and warm through Christmas!