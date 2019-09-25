"Warm welcome Wednesday" at North Scott Junior High

Hundreds of Quad Cities students starting their day with a "warm welcome," a new initiative to help students start the day right!

Hundreds of Quad Cities students starting their day with a "warm welcome," a new Wednesday initiative to help students start the day right!

North Scott Junior High started the day with music playing through the intercoms, so students came in the doors dancing and smiling! Which was the goal of this new Wednesday tradition.

North Scott's 7th-grade guidance counselor Sarah Riley said they wanted to create an environment where students feel included, starting their day with kindness and a positive setting.

Junior high student Kalina Stoefen say this actually helps, "some kids don't like to admit they like it, but they like it, trust me. They dance around to it, they love it they talk about it all the time like, 'it's Wednesday, yay!' So they really do enjoy it."

"It helps you get your energy up and make you happy and makes you feel good for the rest of your day," continued Stoefen.

At 7:30, the doors open and the music starts. Students then go into "advisory times" where they learn about kindness, empathy, and inclusion.

Riley said, "spending the time and dedicating time to those conversations and making time for those acts of kindness and leadership is really critical."

"It's really cool to see everybody come together and have them come in and have them come together for the students," said Stoefen.

"I think students in this age group need to have this type of support just because it's a pivotal point in their life with choices they're making, the friends in this transition time, and they're at such a powerful age to make a difference and the world really" said Riley.

This Wednesday, volunteers from Scott Community College came to welcome the students. The school has already had a dance studio and a local yoga studio come, next week it will be the Chamber of Commerce greeting the students!

