Warmer & Wetter Than Normal Conditions Through Early October

The warmer and wetter than normal pattern will continue through the end of this month and into early October. This means we will likely add to what has been a wet month already with over 6" of rain in the QC. (Normal only around 3") This also happens to the be the wettest year since 1993 and 7th wettest on record too!

Warmer than normal temps could delay our first frost and freeze as well with the average first freeze October 15th.