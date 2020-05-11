Warmer & Wetter Week Ahead

A warmer and stormy pattern will set up the second half of this week. Highs will get back to normal in the 60s and 70s by Thursday. At the same time several systems will impact our area with rain and possible strong storms. It's important to note that these days won't be washouts. It will also depend on the time of day for severity of storms. Rainfall amount in general look to be between 1"-2" this week. Stay tuned for updates through the week.