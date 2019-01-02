Warmer Air On The Way For The QCA!

We started off the New Year with temps in the 20s/30s which is normal for January and that is exactly what we can expect today. After today though a slow warming trend takes place. We can expect lots of sun starting Thursday with southwest winds. Those two things along with no snow pack will work to get us back to the 40s on Thursday afternoon. We will build on this right through the weekend with highs near 50° on Saturday! And that isn't it either, long range forecasts are calling for above normal temps for much of the country all of next week! Great news if you don't like the cold, but bad news if you like snow.