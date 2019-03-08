Warmer, But Wet This Weekend

The weather pattern will continue to be very active over the next 7 days in the midwest. The QCA will be firmly entrenched on the warmer sides of these systems, meaning more rain than snow. This could lead to new flood issues along with continued concerns along area rivers and streams.

A strong system rolls into the area tomorrow morning and rain will spread northward. Look for it to arrive in the QC by 9 or 10AM then continue off and on through 6PM. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out in the afternoon, but no severe weather is expected. After all is said and done another half to three quarters of an inch of rain are on the way with highs in the mid 40s.

Another system will move through sometime next Tuesday through Thursday. This will bring another half inch or more of rain and another warm up possibly in the 50s or 60s!