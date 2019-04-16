Warmer Today/Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Night

Spring will return today and tomorrow in the QCA and along with it comes spring likes showers and storms. Today's rain will be mainly north of the QCA and no big deal. Wednesday's storms however, may pack quite a punch in the midwest. A cold front will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Ahead of it we will warm well into the 70s, maybe even 80° for the first time this year in some locations. As the front enters our area after sunset strong storms will roll into the region. These storms will likely pack a hail and high wind threat and should be weakening since they will arrive after dark. Favored areas appear to be SW of the QC, but this area will be more refined as the front enters our area tomorrow. Stay tuned.