Warmer Weather This Weekend

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the weekend! It appears we are on track for warmer than normal temperatures this weekend and early next week (Oct 20th-24th). Our average highs are in the low 60s now, so this means we are talking highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, warm for October. We are also tracking and upward trend in rain chances. As of now the weekend won't be a wash out, but there could be some rain Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.