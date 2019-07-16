Warmest Stretch Since July 2012 On The Way

An excessive heat watch will likely be upgraded to a warning by Thursday at the latest. This is when head indices will reach 105° or warmer for consecutive days. You will want to limit outdoor activity and take frequent breaks during this time frame.

This looks to be our warmest stretch of days since July 2012 when we hit 100° 5 times, in fact the last time we hit the century mark in the QC was 7/25/2012. Thursday-Saturday have forecast highs of 95° or warmer. The last time we had 3 days at 95° or warmer was, you guessed it, July 2012. Bottom line this type of heat wave only comes around once or twice a decade.