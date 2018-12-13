Warmest Temps Since Thanksgiving This Weekend

We may be dealing with fog and a wintry mix tonight we will be rewarded with very warm and quiet weather this weekend. Look for lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday which should push highs into the mid and upper 40s area wide. This will likely be the warmest stretch of weather since Thanksgiving when we were in the 50s for 3 straight days. Unlike our post Thanksgiving snow storm, we don't see much active weather on the way next as temps will stay above normal. So get up the rest of the Christmas decorations and bring the rest of your outdoor furniture inside this weekend. And for you snow lovers, our chances for a white Christmas are looking slimmer and slimmer, but I am eyeing Christmas Eve for the a potential system to impact the midwest.