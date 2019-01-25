Warming Center opening up at Clinton County Adminstration Building.

CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has decided to open the County Administration Building as a warming center during this period of extremely cold weather.

Those needing relief can come and warm up in the Clinton County Administration Building located at 1900 N. 3rd Street in Clinton, during its normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents are welcome to stay warm in the building’s cafeteria.

Those needing assistance outside of those hours are encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-340-4081. That number is answered 24 hours a day.