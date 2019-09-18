Warming Winters In the QCA

As NBC continues to shine a light on Climate Change this week we will continue to look at some local trends in our area.

Winters have been warming in the QCA over the last 30 years. Even last winter was...wait for it...average. The average temp was 25.6° and the normal is 25.4°. Sure we remember the all time low of -33° being set, but don't forget about our mild December and mild stretch in February.