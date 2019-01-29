Warming shelters open in Illinois and Iowa

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -
Illinois:
ROCK ISLAND:
South Rock Island Township, 1019 27th Ave.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave.
8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Christian Care Center, 2209 3rd Ave.
7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
*If temps are less than 15 degrees
Trinity
Tuesday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 31
7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
MOLINE:
South Park Mall
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Moline Township, 620 18th Street
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
South Moline Township, 637 17th Ave. East Moline
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Trinity
Tuesday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 31
7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
GALESBURG:
The Knox County YMCA, 1324 W. Carl Sandburg Dr.
Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 5:00 a.m. - Thursday, Jan. 31 at 9:00 p.m.
*Please bring a sleeping bag, pillow and a towel if you are able.
United Way of Knox County
Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 5:00 a.m. - Thursday, Jan. 31 at 9:00 p.m.
*Please bring a sleeping bag, pillow and a towel if you are able.
COLONA:
Activity Center, 617 8th St.
Iowa:
DAVENPORT:
Genesis Medical Center, 1401 West Central Park
7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Harvest Bible Chapel
Warming Center and Overnight Shelter
Tuesday 8 a.m. - Friday 12 p.m.
MUSCATINE:
Muscatine Center for Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
The Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St.
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Jesus Mission, 509 Mulberry Ave.
24 hours a day
CLINTON:
Clinton County Administration, 1900 N. 3rd St.
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.