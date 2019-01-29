Warming shelters open in Illinois and Iowa

Illinois:

ROCK ISLAND:

South Rock Island Township, 1019 27th Ave.

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave.

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Christian Care Center, 2209 3rd Ave.

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

*If temps are less than 15 degrees

Trinity

Tuesday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 31

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

MOLINE:

South Park Mall

10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Moline Township, 620 18th Street

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

South Moline Township, 637 17th Ave. East Moline

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Trinity

Tuesday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 31

7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

GALESBURG:

The Knox County YMCA, 1324 W. Carl Sandburg Dr.

Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 5:00 a.m. - Thursday, Jan. 31 at 9:00 p.m.

*Please bring a sleeping bag, pillow and a towel if you are able.

United Way of Knox County

Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 5:00 a.m. - Thursday, Jan. 31 at 9:00 p.m.

*Please bring a sleeping bag, pillow and a towel if you are able.

COLONA:

Activity Center, 617 8th St.

Iowa:

DAVENPORT:

Genesis Medical Center, 1401 West Central Park

7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Harvest Bible Chapel

Warming Center and Overnight Shelter

Tuesday 8 a.m. - Friday 12 p.m.

MUSCATINE:

Muscatine Center for Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.

6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St.

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Jesus Mission, 509 Mulberry Ave.

24 hours a day

CLINTON:

Clinton County Administration, 1900 N. 3rd St.

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.