Warren County Sheriff's Office: "Travel should be restricted"

Officials with the Warren County Sheriff's Office have announced the Warren County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Nov. 26 due to the travel conditions in the area.

Officials also say Il. Rt. 164 in the area of the Warren and Knox County line is blocked. It is also blocked west of Monmouth.

From the sheriff's office:

US 67 near Alexis is blocked between the 2 and 4 mile Y.

US 34 between Monmouth and Galesburg is open.

IL Rt 135 may be impassable.

US 67 to Macomb is open but not cleared.

Travel should be restricted until later in the morning, allowing crews the ability to move around.

Numerous vehicles are also still stuck out on the highways, hampering snow removal operations.