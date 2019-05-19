Warren, Ill. man arrested after leading police on pursuit

A 29-year-old Warren man is behind bars after leading police on a pursuit.

Jarrett Hiatt was arrested Saturday after a Deputy with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office attempted to perform a traffic stop.

Officials say Hiatt refused to stop, and continued on Route 78 from Hicks Road, traveling at a high rate of speed.

Hiatt continued to lead police on a chase into Stephenson County, reaching speeds of 115 mph in a 55 mph zone, and traveling the wrong way on a 4-lane highway on Route 20, east of business 20.

Police say Hiatt crashed on the ramp at Route 20 and 26, led police on a short foot pursuit, and was taken into custody by Deputies.

During a search of Hiatt’s vehicle, Deputies found a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hiatt is charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.