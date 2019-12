Washington Boulevard in Camanche will be closed starting on December 9. City officials say this will be due to the replacement of the 21" sewer line.

City officials say "the line was submerged under water during the flood and the line collapsed."

The road is expected to be closed for two weeks. The entire road section will be removed so tehre will be no getting around the barricades according to city officials.

The bike path was also be closed for safety purposes.