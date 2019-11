Students at Washington Junior High were evacuated Thursday morning due to a gas leak near the school.

School officials do not know at this time if the leak was in the school or on the school grounds.

Officials tell TV6 the students were taken by MetroLINK to Denkmann Elementary School.

MidAmerican and the Rock Island Fire Department are at the school evaluating the situation.

This is a developing story. Once TV6 has more information we will update this story.