Washington K9 to enjoy retirement after being shot in the eye by robbery suspect

A K9 in Moses Lake, Washington will be able to enjoy retirement after a "great recovery" from being shot in the eye by a robbery suspect.

Officials with the police department took to Facebook Tuesday to make the announcement. They said K9 Chief will be retiring after he was shot in the eye while attempted to stop a robbery suspect on February 28.

"While we are thrilled that K9 Chief has made a great recovery, and will live a normal life, we are saddened he will not be able to return to duty," police said. "After his follow up with veterinarians, it was determined that the injuries he sustained will preclude him from performing the duties of a patrol dog."

Police said that K9 Chief will continue to live with his handler, Officer Nick Stewart, "in a retirement befitting a hero."

"His future is bright with couches, treats and belly rubs," police said.

K9 Chief will remain a member of the department and will continue to appear at community events. The department plans to hold a more formal retirement for K9 Chief when circumstances allow.

Police said they will be receiving K9 Chief's replacement soon, which will be a Beglian Malinois. This pup will be from the same kennel in Iowa where another one of the department's K9s is from.