Washington man celebrates 50 years of running every day

A Washington man is celebrating half a century of running every single day. Jim Pearson, 75, is a retired school teacher and cross country coach. (NBC)

His daily running started in the 1970's after an off-the-cuff remark from his coach that changed his life.

"One day, my summer coach said, 'Jimmy, you've got to get more consistent,' and that was it. After February 19, 1970, I never put another zero in," Pearson said.

Five years later, he set a 50-mile American record and by 1988, he made the cover of Ultrarunning Magazine.

He even ran the days his kids were born, from hospital rooms and occasionally in jeans.

This week, Pearson is celebrating 50 years of running every single day, a record that hasn't come easy.

"In running, if you get about a hundred days in a row in, it is like brushing your teeth, you just do it," Pearson said.